THE HIGHEST bridge in Malaita Province, the Kwarea upper stream bridge along the East Road continues to deteriorate and needs urgent repair to make it safe for the travelling public.

A visit by Solomon Star Auki to Kwarea upper stream bridge last week witnessed the continuous deteriorating status of the bridge with a landslide on the western end of the bridge.

The landslide happened back in June following heavy rain and since then nothing has been done to improve the western entry of the bridge, which is currently in poor status.

Transport providers fear lack of attention by the responsible ministry to fix the bridge will see the whole of East Road cut off from service as the poor status gets worse as days passed by.

The road leading to the bridge also needs urgent attention as a deep drain on one side and landslide on the other side pose a real threat to vehicles and travelling public.

The part of the road was fixed three years ago, however, the recent heavy rain has washed away any trace of the last road upgrade which forced road users to call on MID to allocate the best road contractors to deal with the part of the road.

The status of Kwarea upper stream bridge has scared road users as the western entry is now filled with gravel washed into the bridge which even created potholes at the western entrance.





By WILSON SAENI

In Auki