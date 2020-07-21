By ANDREW FANASIA





DOCTOR Pedical Togamae has offered his embalming service for free to all good citizens of Solomon Islands, a decision described as a patriotic and noble.

Speaking to Solomon Star yesterday, Dr. Togamae said as a professional doctor doing embalming at the National Referral Hospital morgue, he thought about it before making this tough decision.

“I dedicate this free service to my late dad as he is my hero bringing us up to who I am today,” he told this paper in an exclusive interview.

It was understood that Dr. Togamae is one of the three doctors whom NRH management approves to perform embalming procedures at the cost of $3000 per deceased.

From the $3500 they are given, $500 is spent on formalin – a preservative solution at the pharmacy, and the remaining $3000 is shared amongst them for their service.

“However as of today, I made up my mind that I will abolish that $3000 to free of charge to all Solomon Island nationals,” Dr. Togamae told this paper.

He further stressed that all other fees remain the same and must be paid to NRH accounts.

It was also understood that doctors doing embalming can make a good income for their service.

The job of an embalmer is demanding and at the same time, rewarding. Many people who choose this profession must be available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

This may mean working during a holiday or special event and requires a high level of personal sacrifice.

When asked why he decided to abolish the $3000 he should receive for his embalming service Dr. Togamae said this is the time to serve our people with good faith.

“Death is a loss and I have been practicing it free of charge since 2015 to close friends and wantoks (families).

“However this year NRH executive called us and makes it official that I am one of the three to do the procedure with fees of $5000.

“As time goes on I feel for the people who are already struggling but yet need to do embalming of their loved ones.

“Therefore I made up my mind to make it free for all citizens,” Dr Togamae exclusively told this paper.

This paper understands that Dr. Togamae also announced this embalming free of charge service on his Facebook account.

After his declaration facebook, users thanked him and described his decision as a true Solomon Islander with a noble heart.

Outspoken Member of Parliament for East Are’are Peter Kenilorea Jr also praised Dr. Togamae’s decision.

Kenilorea in his comment stated that... “A truly charitable, selfless, and noble offer by the good doctor...”

He went on to say...” you have my utmost respect and deepest appreciation for your decision and kind gesture...”