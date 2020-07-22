MINISTRY of Health and Medical Services has expanded its testing capabilities beyond Honiara.

Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare stated this during his weekly nation-wide address on Monday.

“Ministry of Health and Medical Services has expended its COVID-19 testing capabilities beyond Honiara.

“Gizo Hospital is now testing for COVID-19 in its laboratory with the first 8 tests completed last week,” said the prime minister.

He added the Ministry of Health has also ordered additional tests kits to ensure they have adequate supplies in the country to cater for the incoming passengers to the country.

Meanwhile, Permanent Secretary (PS) for Ministry of Health and Medical Services Pauline McNeil also confirmed 8 tests were done at Gizo hospital.

She said in terms of testing from the month of May to July they have tested 992 samples in Honiara and 8 tests in Gizo which all turned negative.

She added the ministry is at the moment preparing to procure additional 5000 tests kits.



By ESTHER NURIA