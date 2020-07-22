NO criminal, civil, or family matters have been heard or listed in the Honiara Magistrates’ Court as of Monday.

This will continue until Thursday when the Magistrate’s Court will resume hearing of cases.

This is because all magistrates are on a two days retreat outside of Honiara.

A notice was pinned up in front of the Magistrate’s Court gate entrance and another on the notice board informing court users and the public that all cases are deferred to Thursday and Friday.

“All matters for Monday and Tuesday will be heard on Thursday and all matters for Wednesday will be heard on Friday,” the notice dated July 20 stated.



By ASSUMPTA BUCHANAN