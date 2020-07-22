A quarantine officer delivers bottles of water at the quarantine centre at GBR.

A TOTAL of 16 quarantine stations (QS) have been approved by the government following a recent amendment to the Emergency Powers (Declaration of Quarantine Stations) Order 2020 (No.3).

Of the total, fifteen (15) sites are located in Honiara city and one (1) in Western Province, a statement from the National Emergency Operating Centre (NEOC) said on Tuesday.

Government operated Honiara quarantine stations are: Guadalcanal Beach Resort (GBR), Vimo Apartment, Access Apartment, Solomon Islands National Institute of Sports (SINIS) Hostel (Ranadi), Henderson Fever Clinic, Oskar’s Lot/RAMSI Street, Chengs Building, Pacific Casino (eastern wing), Honiara Hotel (eastern wing), Heritage Park Hotel (Block 1-4), Airport Motel and King Solomon Hotel.

Diplomatic quarantine stations shouldering their own costs are: Residence of the Director-General of the Pacific Islands Forum Fisheries Agency, Residence of staff of the New Zealand High Commission at Panatina Ridge and Residence of the British High Commission at Ngossi, the statement highlighted.

“The one in Western Province at Gizo Hotel currently housed persons who have breached the State of Emergency Lockdown Regulations by crossing the SI-PNG border. These station is taken care of by the Western Provincial Disaster Office Committee (P-DOC).

“Repurposing works on Noro and Munda QS’s nears completion whilst assessment and costing for Choiseul Province QS has been completed and submitted to National Disaster Office Committee (N-DOC) Chair,” the statement said.

The QS’s are manned by trained emergency workers of the Camp Management Sector Committee established under the National Disaster Management Office (NDMO).

Currently, a total of 57 persons are undergoing the mandatory quarantine period in various QS’s which includes the 3 Westerners down at Gizo Hotel.

Most of those returnees on the 4th government coordinated repatriation flights early this month have been graduated and released last week.

Vacant rooms in these stations have been decontaminated, cleaned and resourced with hygiene kits awaiting the arrival of another batch of repatriated nationals this week on board Solomon Airlines from Brisbane, Australia.

The first batched arrived last night while the second batch from New Zealand are expected today.

Its understood government is stepping up effort in preparation for any COVID-19 case following increased cases around the world.

Cabinet this week has also approved recommendation by the Oversight Committee for the need to further extend the current state of public emergency (SoPE) by four months.

Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare is expected to endorse the recommendation to His Excellency the Governor General to make an declaration.

Parliament will sit on Monday to discuss and approve the four months extension.