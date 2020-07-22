A CHIEF from East Fataleka in Malaita Province has voiced his disappointment over lack of Economic Stimulus Package (ESP) awareness in Ward 14.

Chief Samson Kwairomi told Solomon Star Auki that the ESP awareness team fail to carry out any awareness talks regarding the ESP in East Fataleka during their recent trip to Malaita Province.

Mr Kwairomi said that the people of Manu upon receiving a message that an awareness team led by the Deputy Prime Minister Manasseh Maelanga would visit them to deliver awareness on the ESP built a stage at Manu school purposely for the team to conduct the program.

He said that it's been three weeks now since the stage was built and no one from the awareness team showed up which disappointed the people.

"I read in the paper that the awareness talks regarding the ESP were held successfully in Malaita.

“However, this statement is not true according to residents of Ward 14.

"We have been waiting for the team to turn up for three solid days, but they did not turn up for the ESP awareness.

"To say the ESP awareness was a success in Malaita was a mockery to those of us whom the awareness team did not want to visit," he said.

The chief said Malaita Province consisted of 33 Wards so to say that the ESP awareness was done successfully in Malaita was misleading and disrespectful to the majority that missed out from the ESP awareness.

Information obtained by this paper revealed that the ESP awareness team also failed to reach out to Wards 11, 12, and 13 respectively.

Information obtained from Small Malaita revealed that the ESP awareness talk held in Small Malaita was done late at night with less than 10 people attending the talk.

Chief Kwairomi said the ESP awareness talk in Malaita was poorly done with many people and wards missing out.





By WILSON SAENI

in Auki