THE Royal Solomon Islands Police Force (RSIPF) Assistant Commissioner (AC) Provincial Joseph Manelugu has visited officers at the Buala Police Station in the Isabel Province from 6 to 11 July 2020.

The visit was part of his tour to the provincial police stations to discuss discipline issues, police infrastructure, conduct administrative training and preparations for the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, a statement from Police Media Unit said.

During a muster with the officers, AC Manelugu highlighted the importance of discipline as the cornerstone of policing in our communities.

He told officers that as agents of government they must uphold the Police Code of Conduct at all times.

“During the visit, an administrative training was conducted for officers on the National Management Team (NMT) reporting template to ensure that significant achievements are reported concisely and making sure the reports are sent on time,” said AC Manelugu.

He added; “during the visit an advisor from the Solomon Island Police Support Program (SIPSP) to the provincial portfolio also facilitated a training on solving problems that are faced by provincial policing. The training encouraged officers to identify internal and external stakeholders to work closely with them in addressing issues.”

During the visit, AC Manelugu also identified police housing at Buala that needed to be repaired.

“There is not enough houses to accommodate officers and some officers have to live in their own villages and travel to work each day. Two houses required immediate repair and two houses are to be completely demolished to be replaced by two new ones.”

“As we continue to assist the Government’s efforts to prevent any outbreak of the virus in Solomon Islands RSIPF pamphlets on the Coast watchers 2020 initiative were distributed to several communities with specific direction to report foreign boats and other crafts entering our country,” says AC Manelugu

“I appealed to officers at the Buala Police Station to maintain discipline at the highest level and manage whatever resources we have as we assist in the fight against the COVID-19 reaching our shores. I also want to thank officers for their continued support and maintain law and order in Isabel Province despite the limited resources they have,” said AC Manelugu.

- Police Media