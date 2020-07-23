The missing OBM left Lata (pictured) on July 11. Inset, Director of the Solomon Islands Maritime Safety Authority Thierry Nervale.

THE EXTENSIVE search for the six people who went missing at sea in Temotu Province on July 11 is continuing.

Director of the Solomon Islands Maritime Authority Thierry Nervale confirmed this on Wednesday in an interview.

The Out-Board Motor (OBM) carrying the six people were returning to Manuopo Village, Reef Islands from Lata, Santa Cruz on July 11 when they went missing.

They went to Lata for banking purposes.

On board are also two registered nurses from Manuopo clinic.

Searches for the missing six started on July 14, after police received the report on the previous day, July 13.

The searches was halted for a short time due to the continuous bad weather in Temotu and continued until yesterday.

“Search is currently ongoing in the middle of the ocean as we speak,” Nervale said.

He added that both aerial and sea search are being conducted.

Nervale said fishing vessels going through our seas are also notified to look out for the missing six.

“We have a software here where we are putting on some scenarios and module the drift,” Nervale said.

“We have some drifting modules done that shows some possibility the boat might land on the atolls further north but we found nothing.”

He said they have now also informed neighboring countries to look out for the missing six.

By ASSUMPTA BUCHANAN