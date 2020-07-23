PM Sogavare, NHA chair and Chair of the PG 2023 Cabinet Subcommittee cutting the ribbon to officially open the office.

The new location is situated at the old Sea King Restaurant behind the Fairwest Shipping Office in Honiara.

It was officially launched by the Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare on Wednesday.

The new office will be the home for NHA, Game Organizing committee, the Facilities Committee, Cabinet Sub-committee and the National Sports Council.

In his address Prime Minister Sogavare highlighted that the success of the 2023 Pacific Games will depend on the collaborative efforts of these committees along with the National Olympic Committee of Solomon Islands (NOCSI), the National Sports Federation and all citizens.

He said the collaboration of these committees symbolizes the theme ‘Many Partners One Team’ for Solomon Islands.

He added the team will work hard to help the country achieve its goals ensuring that the country delivers the best Pacific Games ever and by reaching the highest ever medal tally for the country.

Prime Minister Sogavare took time to acknowledge the NHA and its partners, NOCSI, and the National Sports Council for the achievements so far.

The Pacific Games 2023 is exactly 1,088 days as from yesterday.



By CARLOS ARUAFU