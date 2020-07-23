Sent subs, mitigation next for con-man

THE man who was found guilty of obtaining more than $66,000 from three people under false pretences in 2018, will return to court next week.

This is for the sentencing submissions and mitigation on the case of Hubert Walter Mabo.

Mabo was recently found guilty of seven counts of false pretences after a trial.

Three witnesses testified against him for the prosecution case while Mabo gave evidence and also called a witness at the trial.

The court had heard that on three different occasions in 2018, Mabo took money from the three complainants and failed to refund their money as promised.

Public Solicitor's lawyer Rodney Manebosa represents Mabo while Public Prosecutor John Wesley Zoze is prosecuting.







Trial dates for alleged fraudster in Oct, Nov





THE man accused of obtaining more than $40,000 from an elderly retired doctor in 2018 and 2019 will face trial in October and November.

The new trial dates was fixed to commence on October 26 and continue through to November 6.

The court had earlier set down tentative trial dates for August and early September pending confirmation from the defence counsel and prosecutor in this matter.

This was because at the time the tentative trial dates were set, both counsels were not present in court.

Their colleagues appeared on instructions from them.

Sam Ngedea, 45, will be standing trial for 25 counts of false pretence and 21 counts of demanding with menace.

He was charged in relation to allegations between 3 December 2018 and 20 July 2019 where he allegedly lied to an elderly doctor and obtained more than $40,000.

He allegedly collected the money on numerous occasions from the 78-year-old complainant at his motel in Honiara.

He claimed the money he collected were for compensation for the complainant trying to have sex with his mother named Mary.

Prosecution also alleged Ngedea would on different occasions, used different names such as George Ben, John Lake and Peter.

According to the allegation, Ngedea made an arrangement with a woman to meet the complainant.

It was few days after a woman who identified herself as Mary went to see the complainant that Ngedea allegedly started to call and threatened the complainant for money.

Over a period of time, the accused collected a total of about $53,000 from the complainant that he claimed for compensation and settlement of the matter outside of court.

The accused also allegedly obtain money from the complainant to assist him travel to New Zealand, and for boat repair.

As a result of this incident, the complainant’s business was bankrupt resulting in him leasing his property.

Public Solicitor’s lawyer Lazarus Waroka represents Ngedea while Prosecutor Steward Tonowane is appearing for the Crown.