A total of 126 stranded nationals have arrived in Honiara on Tuesday evening from Brisbane, Australia.

A statement from National Emergency Operation Centre (NEOC) said Solomon Airlines special flight IE690 arrived in Honiara from Brisbane at 7:15pm Tuesday evening.

“This marks the 5th batch of government coordinated repatriation of stranded nationals overseas and dozens of foreign nationals exempted by the Office of the Prime Minister and Cabinet (OMPC),” the statement said.

All passengers wore face masks throughout the flight with limited meal onboard.

Upon arrival at the tarmac, the passengers have undergone thermal screening and chaperoned to waiting vans heading straight to the 15 government operated and diplomatic quarantine stations in Honiara, the statement said.

Under the Emergency Powers COVID-19 Regulations 2020, returnees are subjected to in-country testing for by the health sector, the statement explained.

“They will undergo swab testing in the first 48 hours when settling in their quarantine rooms,” the statement said.

So far, the government has repatriated more than 500 persons from neighbouring countries; Australian, Vanuatu, Fiji and New Zealand whereby they undergo the 14-days mandatory quarantine period.

Coordinated repatriation facilitated by the COVID-19 Oversight Committee through government line of ministries will continue.

Today’s government coordinated flight to Auckland are scheduled as follows:

Thursday 23 July - IE691 Honiara to Auckland - 8:00am

Thursday 23 July - IE692 Auckland to Honiara - 2:15pm

Friday 24 July - IE693 Honiara to Brisbane - 11:15am

The country remains COVID-19 free date. The government remains committed to implementing strict measures to prevent the importation and potential spread of COVID-19 within its borders, the statement said.

Meanwhile, the National Disaster Council (NDC) arrangement remains the country’s response coordination mechanism for the pandemic.