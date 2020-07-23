Former Attorney General (AG) Billy Titiulu is now Secretary to the Parliamentary Office of the Leader of Independent.

He replaces Sam Alasia, who stepped down after the former Leader of Independent Group, Robertson Galo, lost his South Choiseul Seat of the National Parliament following a recent High Court ruling of an election petition against his election.

Meanwhile, the MP for North New Georgia, John Dean Kuku has become the Parliamentary Leader of the Independent Office.

Unconfirmed reports from Honiara claimed Mr Kuku and Mr Titiulu are aligned to the People’s Alliance Party (PAP).

And PAP supporters in Kira Kira welcome the reports because Mr Titiulu belongs to the province, the party’s birth place, while Mr Kuku’s father was a founding member of the Party.

Meanwhile, other reports assert Mr Titiulu and Mr Kuku will attempt to revamp the People’s Alliance Party which lost its five MPs to Prime Minister, Mr Manasseh Sogavare’s Our Party.

They are Deputy Prime Minister and MP for East Malaita Manasseh Maelanga, the Chairman of Government Caucus and MP for West Honiara Namson Tran, the Minister of Home Affairs and MP for Shortlands Christopher Laore, the Minister of Women, Youth and Children Affairs and MP for VATUD Ms Freda Tuki and the MP for South New Georgia/Vona Vona Silas Tausinga.

But the reports further claimed Mr Titiulu and Mr Kuku in their attempt to revamp PAP will try to garner the support of MPs to join them.

The Party which had ruled Solomon Islands for three four-year-terms had however been forced to close its office in the Solomon Islands Development Trust Building in New Chinatown after its MPs’ desertions.

Meanwhile, the Party’s President, former Governor General Sir Nathaniel Waena said in Honiara he welcomes the reports.





By George Atkin

In Kira Kira