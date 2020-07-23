PRIME Minister (PM) Manasseh Sogavare’s Chief of Staff Robson Djokovic will be entering his plea to the traffic case against him next Thursday.

Djokovic who is facing a charge of careless driving did not appear in the Honiara Magistrate’s Court, Thursday.

This was because he is currently in Western and Choiseul Provinces on government’s businesses and will be returning next week.

His matter was mentioned before Magistrate Emily Zazariko Vagibule yesterday and further adjourned to next Thursday for plea.

Wilson Rano of Rano & Company who represents Djokovic had also made a proposal to the prosecution regarding the charge.

The prosecution will respond to the proposal in the meantime and confirm their position to the court next Thursday as well.

Djokovic was charged for an accident involving a government Hilux on July 4, at the Iron Bottom Sound Hotel at Rove, West Honiara.

Police alleged the G-plated Hilux Djokovic drove was traveling in a westerly direction when it veered off the road and collided into a concrete wall outside the Iron Bottom Sound hotel.

The Hilux was said to have sustained damages while Djokovic escaped injuries.

A Random Breathalyser Test (RBT) conducted on him had confirmed the presence of alcohol in his blood was below the legally prescribed level.

After Djokovic was charged the Leader of Opposition and members of the public raised concerns and complaints, calling on the Police Commissioner to re-look at the investigation.

As a result, the investigation process conducted by traffic officers on Djokovic’s traffic matter has been referred to as Police’s Professional Standards Internal Investigation (PSII) for an inquiry.



