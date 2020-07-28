PRIME Minister Manasseh Sogavare says his government, through the Ministry of Finance and Treasury is currently working on amending the Constituency Development Fund (CDF) Act and Regulations.

He made this assurance during his nationwide address, Monday.

Sogavare said the amendment of the CDF Act and finalization of the Regulation is the priority task of this government.

“This government is conscious regarding the use of CDF therefore, work has commenced and led by the Ministry of Finance and Treasury and in partnership with the Ministry of Rural Development and the Office of the Prime Minister and Cabinet,” he added.

He said the review of the Act is being currently done with its associate regulation together with the Public Financial Management Act and its Regulation.

Likewise, Sogavare said that the government is working to establish within the Ministry of Rural Development (MRD) an information management system to help in improving the accountability and transparency in the planning and reporting on the use of CDF program and resources.

He further stressed that in order to effectively implement the CDF programs; the ministry will introduce the following reforms in 2020.

The reforms he said will introduce a constituency planning guide, a standard constituency development plan framework, standard constituency development profile, and standard annual work plan and reporting guidelines.

This piece of legislation was passed in 2013 with the objective to ensure that the management and disbursement of CDF is carried out with integrity and in a prudent manner with the view to safeguarding the interest of potential recipients of the fund.



By ANDREW FANASIA

