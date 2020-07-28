A FEMALE suspect has been charged for the alleged attempted murder of a 14-year-old female in the Vara Creek area, Central Honiara on 24 July 2020.

Officers of the Royal Solomon Island Police Force (RSIPF) at the Central Police Station in Honiara City made the arrest, a statement from Police Media Unit said.

It is alleged the suspect with three other females aggressively approached the victim at the SIWA area at Vara Creek and assaulted her with their hands and legs until the victim was helpless, the statement said.

It is further alleged that the suspect then dragged the victim to her house and bashed her up with a piece of timber and tied her hands with a rope against a post under the victim’s house, the statement added.

Provincial Police Commander (PPC) Honiara City Chief Superintendent Stanley Riolo said the victim’s brother found her sister and reported the matter to officers at the Central Police Station.

The officers attended and assisted the victim to the National Referral Hospital for medical treatment.

“The suspect was formally arrested and placed in police custody at the Central Police Station watch house. She was charged for the offence of attempted murder contrary to section 215 (b) of the Penal Code and will appear in court for a remand application,” the statement said.

Police are currently investigating the incident and ask anyone who may have any information to come forward and report it to the nearest police station.

“I want to appeal to the members of our communities to seek assistance from your police when you cannot resolve any issue in your communities. Do not take law in your own hands. Police is there to help you,” said PPC Chief Superintendent Riolo emphasis.

- Police Media