One Link boss denies five other charges Sentence next for teen who attacks bro, dad

ONE Link Pacifica director Gerrad Tauohu has denied the five other charges of false pretence against him on Tuesday.

Gerrad entered his not guilty pleas to the five counts of false pretence before Deputy Chief Magistrate Ricky Iomea yesterday morning.

This is in relation to the complaints raised by one of the money-making scheme’s mentor.

It was alleged that on five different occasions last year the mentor gave Gerrad various amounts of money, totaled to $61,750.

Gerrad however failed to pay the mentor’s interest.

Having noted his not guilty pleas, Iomea adjourned the matter to August 11 for a pre-trial conference.

Tauohu had earlier pleaded not guilty to 33 counts of false pretense contrary to section 308 (a) of the Penal Code [Cap. 26] and one account of Unlicensed Financial Institution prohibited contrary to section 3(2) (a) of the Financial Institution Act.

The prosecution alleged he obtained more than $400,000 from four mentors between December 2019 and February 2020 but allegedly failed to pay their interest to them.

He then allegedly escaped to Malaita.

He was, however, arrested after police received complaints from scheme’s mentors and customers who had invested in the scheme last year but are yet to receive their payments.

One link Pacifica customers had allegedly invested a total of $56,440, 4575 in the scheme but police had only managed to recover $336,891.20.

Rodgers Tovosia of DNS & Partners law firm represents Tauohu while Public Prosecutor Jonathan Auga is prosecuting.

Sentence next for teen who attacks bro, dad

SENTENCE for the young man who confesses to attacking his younger brother and father at their family home in April will be handed down on Friday.

Principal Magistrate Leonard Chite was supposed to hand down the sentence on Monday.

That, however, did not happen as he said he had just received a copy of the mitigation and sentencing submission from the defence.

Stephen. S. O had previously pleaded guilty to two counts of malicious damage and two counts of domestic violence.

He had also pleaded not guilty to one count of domestic violence in relation to the allegation he swore at his mother.

The prosecution later withdrew this charge after they found insufficient evidence to sustain the charge.

The first incident occurred in March where he damaged a stand fan at his parent’s home.

The other incidents happened on April 17 at the accused’s family home at Skyline, Honiara.

Stephen punched his 16-year-old brother, J.O between 12 midnight and 1 am on April 17 after accusing him of being the one who switched of his bedroom light.

J.O allegedly fell onto the floor feeling dizzy and was trying to regain his consciousness when his mother came to assist him.

Their mother came to prevent Stephen from assaulting his younger brother but Stephen struggled with his mother.

Having seen what happened, the accused’s father came to assist the mother and the younger brother but was also kicked on the chest.

The father has a medical history of heart failure and so he returned to his bedroom after being kicked.

That night the parents were worried about the safety of their younger son J.O and their autism daughter that they all slept in one bedroom.

At about 9 am and 10 am the next day while the accused was still asleep, the family left their residence and went to Ranadi, East Honiara.

About 9.30 pm, the mother received a call from the accused who argued with her and swore at his family.

On their arrival at their Skyline home, the family noticed that four bags of Calrose Rice were cut open with the rice grains all over in the room.

The accused was then escorted by his family to the central police station where he was arrested and placed in the cell.

Rodney Manebosa is representing the young lad while Police Prosecutor Rodney Waokea appears for the Crown.