POLICE are still investigating the burning down of the Aviation head office building at Henderson, East of Honiara that happened early this month.

Police Commissioner Mostyn Mangau said he does not have an update on this investigation but confirmed that investigation is continuing.

“At the moment I don’t have any update yet but my officers are still conducting the investigation,” Mangau said.

The Aviation head office building was burnt to the ground between 2 am and 3 am on July 7.

Police’ firefighters had attended and attempted to put off the fire but were unsuccessful since the building was already burnt down.

It was alleged that no security officers were located at the building at that time.

Following the fire incident, an investigation has been carried out to find the cause of the fire.



By ASSUMPTA BUCHANAN

