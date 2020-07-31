The 6 passengers went missing shortly after leaving Lata, heading for Manuopo in the Reef islands.

SEARCH for the six people who went missing at sea in Temotu Province in July 11 has been called off.

Police Commissioner Mostyn Mangau confirmed this at his weekly conference, Thursday.

“The search was called off and search and rescue are still listening out for further information from the community,” Mangau said.

Mangau said they have tried their best during the search but failed to locate the six people.

He said Search and Rescue also sent out Heli-Support to cover certain areas but still have not sighted them.

The Out-Board Motor (OBM) carrying the six people was returning to Manuopo Village, Reef Islands from Lata, Santa Cruz on July 11 when they went missing.

They went to Lata for banking purposes.

Onboard are also two registered nurses from Manuopo clinic.

Searches for the missing six started on July 14, after police received the report on the previous day, July 13.

The searches were halted for a short time due to the continuous bad weather in Temotu and continued on until recently when it was called off.



By ASSUMPTA BUCHANAN

