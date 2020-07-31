THE extension of State of Public Emergency (SoPE) does not mean ceasing economic activities within the country says Minister of Finance and Treasury Harry Kuma.

Mr. Kuma made this statement when speaking in parliament on Tuesday.

He said businesses will be operating as normal during the period of SoPE until the country registered a case of COVID-19.

Many businesses operating in Honiara are worried that the SoPE extension will further affect their business operations as some businesses are already facing difficulty since the SoPE started.

However, Mr. Kuma said only when the country registered a COVID-19 case would it trigger a decision to go into complete lockdown.

“But it is my desire that we will not reach a stage of complete lockdown because if there is a case and we have a lockdown, the costs to the businesses and the economy will even significantly high and will be much severe impact on our ordinary people,” he said.

Parliament on Wednesday night extended the SoPE for another four months.



By ANDREW FANASIA

