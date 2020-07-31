The new Japanese Ambassador to Solomon Islands, His Excellency Morimoto Yasuhiro and Governor General Sir David Vunagi.

THE Japanese new Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to Solomon Islands, His Excellency Morimoto Yasuhiro on Thursday presented his Letter of Credence to Governor-General His Excellency Sir David Vunagi.

H.E Yasuhiro conveys the cordial greetings of His Majesty the Emperor of Japan and desires to maintain and promote the friendship and goodwill which happily exist between both nations, a statement from Government Communication Unit said.

He vowed to do his best during his term as the Japanese government representative in the Solomon Islands.

“I am firmly determined to do my best to fulfill my important missions, in such manner as to merit Your Excellency’s esteem and trust.

“I sincerely hope that Your Excellency and the people of Solomon Islands will extend generous understanding and kind cooperation to me in the performance of my duty,” he remarked adding that his appointment will further promote and expand excellent relations with Japan in many fields.

Governor-General Sir Vunagi upon accepting the credentials conveyed to His Excellency, Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, and the good people of Japan, his best wishes for good health in this COVID-19 era and warm greetings from the Government and people of the Solomon Islands.

Sir Vunagi acknowledged the government of Japan for the various assistance the country have received over the years.

“Japan is a friend who has invested immensely in the social and economic development in the country,” he remarked.

He highlighted Japan’s infrastructure contribution-construction of the Auki market and jetty, the Honiara main market, the upgrading of the Honiara International Airport, the Kukum Highway upgrade and the upgrade of the Point Cruz International wharf, just to name a few.

He pointed out that Kukum Highway and the Honiara International Upgrade projects for instance will enable SI to accommodate the massive number of people this country will be hosting in the Pacific Games 2023.

Governor-General added that the improved roads, airports, and seaports will encourage the movement of people which will boost trade activities whilst addressing issues relating to the Gross National Income and the Economic Vulnerability Index.

“These will equip Solomon Islands to graduate out of its LDC Status come 2024.”

Sir Vunagi also provided a brief on the country’s COVID-19 zero case status and the preparedness and response efforts by the government.

He then conveyed the country’s sincere thanks and gratitude to the government and the people of Japan for their support towards the country’s efforts to contain, prevent and stop COVID-19 from entering our shores.

“The recent support towards the health sector is a true testament of Japan’s kind and generous heart towards the government and people Solomon Islands in our fight against COVID-19,” he remarked.

He assures the new Japanese Ambassador of his support during his term in office.

The outgoing Japanese Ambassador to the Solomon Islands is Mr. Toyama Shigeru.