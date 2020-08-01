PM Sogavare delivering his speech at Guadalcanal province's Second Appointed day ceremony at Visale, West Guadalcanal.

GUADALCANAL Province celebrated its second appointed day at Visale, North West Guadalcanal in style on Friday.

Speaking at the occasion Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare took the opportunity to acknowledge and appreciate the leaders and people of Guadalcanal Province.

He further assured the Premier and the people of Guadalcanal that his government will work closely with the Provincial Government to address issues of provincial interest.

"Guadalcanal contributes a lot to the social-economic development of this country and my government will support addressing the issues that are of importance to the province," Sogavare said.

Meanwhile, Premier Francis Sade in his speech highlighted some of the very important issues that need to be addressed by the national government.

Sade highlighted that land in Guadalcanal is a paramount and long overdue issue to date.

"Today Honiara is expanding and the customary lands around is being invaded," he said.

He further added that this leads to squatter settlement in and around Honiara.

Sade calls on the national government to help address this very important issue for the good of his people and the country as a whole.

Sogavare assured the Premier and the people of Guadalcanal that his government is ready to work with the provincial government.



By ANDREW FANASIA

