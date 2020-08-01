TWO young men have been charged and remanded in custody this week following the death of a man at the Botanical Garden hilltop, West Honiara last Saturday.

Tatasi Fati Forau, 19, and Ruben Jayrick Hitu 24, are each facing one count of murder.

The two young men were brought to the Honiara Magistrates’ Court where a remand application was made for them.

Deputy Chief Magistrate Ricky Iomea granted the remand application and had them remanded until August 11.

That’s when they will be brought again to court.

Police Commissioner Mostyn Mangau at his weekly conference on Thursday said the investigation into this matter is continuing.

He said two other males were brought along with the two accused but were released after giving their accounts to police during the course of investigations.

Mangau expressed his condolences to the relatives and friends of the deceased at this time of bereavement.

He also acknowledges the deceased family and relatives’ understanding to allow the law to take its course.

“We have ways to resolve such matters through churches, police, and through traditional means.

Mangau appealed to anyone in the community who may have information in relation to this incident to come forward and assist police in its investigation.

It was alleged that about 6.30 am on Saturday, J. M. was intending to take a bus at the Honiara Casino Bus Stop, Point Cruz when she saw the deceased who was standing at the Bank of South Pacific (BSP) ATM machine at the old Wespac Building.

The deceased, a 40-year-old man from Isabel who was known to J.M called out to her and they both went to find food at the Rove Fish Market, West Honiara.

It was alleged that at Rove, the deceased bought food before they took a taxi and dropped off at the bottom of the hill next to a church building a few meters away from the Botanical garden.

They then walked up the hill and met a group of four boys and two girls drinking beer/kwaso.

They allegedly walked past them and took their time to have food at one of the sites looking down the steep hill.

Shortly afterward, it was alleged that the two accused approached them and asked if they already had sex.

The deceased told them that nothing had happened and then one of the accused allegedly grabbed J.M but she resisted and escaped a few meters from the site.

The prosecution alleged that J.M looked back and saw the two men allegedly assaulted the deceased with their fists and legs.

At that time, J.M rushed down to where she and the deceased met the group of people but seen no one around so she walked further down.

There she allegedly met a man who was not part of the group and she begged him for help.

Not long, the two accused were seen walking down towards the main road following the road that goes past Solomon Islands Broadcasting Corporation (SIBC).

J.M returned to where the attack took place but did not see the deceased.

She called out his name but there was no response from him.

Not long it was alleged that a security officer who walked down the direction where the deceased was attacked led J.M to the bottom of the hill.

There, J.M saw the body of the deceased on the ground beside the fence to the church building.

Police then arrived at the scene and took J.M to the Police Station while the body of the deceased was taken to the National Referral Hospital.







