By ESTHER NURIA

National Referral Hospital (NRH) Medical Superintendant and Chief Executive Officer (acting) Dr. John Hue has clarified the blood shortage issue at NRH.

Dr. Hue confirmed to this paper that the blood shortage issue at the Hospital is not true.

“If the hospital runs out of blood, it should be reported to my office for attention and this seems not to be the case,” he said.

Dr. Hue said he has not received any report on the blood shortage issue to date and calls on everyone to remain calm.

He further stressed that the only report submitted to him was from the Blood Bank team and Red Cross on Friday 31 July requesting his approval to carryout blood drive next week.

“I have approved the submission and the Blood Bank team and Red Cross will proceed with blood drive next week,” said Dr Hue.

He explained there are two concepts of blood donations: specific donations from relatives and voluntary donations.

“Basically, when we run low on blood, it is because there are no donors coming forward to donate blood voluntarily,” he said.

He added that the last issue of blood shortage he addressed was three months ago because of no voluntary donors.

However, a doctor who requested anonymity from this paper said those blood shortages at NRH is not new.

“Yes, shortage of blood within the hospital is not a new issue.

“I am asking people with kind hearts to come forward and donate blood at the blood bank for our sick patients that needed blood.”