Officers of the Royal Solomon Island Police Force (RSIPF) at Tulagi in Central Province have arrested and charged a father on 19 July 2020 with five counts for allegedly sexually abusing his 15-year-old daughter.

Supervising Provincial Police Commander Inspector Hugo Maelasi says, “An initial report states the victim revealed the sexual abuse started in 2019 but couldn’t remember the exact date.”

Supervising PPC Inspector Maelasi adds, “The victim was allegedly sexually abused again on 10 July 2020, in the early hours of 12 July 2020 and on 16 July 2020.”

“When the victim went to the Taroniara Clinic on 18 July 2020 she was referred to Tulagi Hospital after which she finally disclosed information to her grandmother about the alleged incidents. Police arrested the defendant on 19 July,” says Inspector Maelasi.

The defendant has been charged with two counts of indecent act without consent contrary to section 138 (1) (a) of the Penal Code (Amendment) (Sexual offences) Act 2016, one count of rape contrary to section 136F (a) (b) of the Penal Code (Amendment) (Sexual Offences) Act 2026 and two counts of domestic violence contrary to section 4 (1) (a) & (c) and section 58 (1) and (2) of the Family Protection Act 2014.

“The defendant has been remanded for 14 days at the Rove Correctional Centre in Honiara and will appear before the Honiara Central Magistrates’ Court on 6 August 2020,” says Supervising PPC Inspector Maelasi.

- Police Media