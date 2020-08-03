PRIME Minister (PM) Manasseh Sogavare says the last thing this country needs in light of the current health pandemic is ‘petty politics.’

He highlighted this on Monday in an appeal to leaders of the Opposition and Independent Groups to work closely with the government in the fight against COVID-19.

Speaking during his weekly nation-wide address over the national broadcaster yesterday he said; “I would like to encourage my fellow colleagues in the Opposition and Independent groups to come forward and let us work together in unity and solidarity.

“The country is still vulnerable to the pandemic and the last thing we need in times like this is petty politics. This country must be united in this fight against this common enemy,” he said.

He expressed that if there is a fight that everyone must be involved in, its the battle against COVID-19.

“If there is a fight that needs to be fought together as a nation; it is this fight against the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Mr. Sogavare.

He acknowledged the overwhelming support from all 47 Members of Parliament (MP) from both sides of the House that have supported the motion.

He said that parliament had overwhelmingly passed the motion to extend the State of Public Emergency (SoPE) for another four months as provided for under the Constitution.

“The show of support speaks volumes of who we are as leaders and that we are all concerned about the safety of our beloved country and people,” said Sogavare.

Last week Mr. Sogavare in parliament also appealed to both groups to extend a hand to support the government in finding solutions to help stop the virus from entering the country.

Opposition member and former Prime Minister Rick Hou in parliament last week said he stands ready to support the government in the fight against COVID-19.



By ESTHER NURIA