THE Royal Solomon Islands Police Force (RSIPF) will beef up security patrols in the common Papua New Guinea (PNG)-Solomon Islands border in the Western Province.

Acting Assistance Commissioner of Crime and Intelligence Patricia Leta stated this during the weekly talk-back show on Sunday.

“Since there has been an increasing number of cases in Papua New Guinea, we have been reviewing our operations so that we can do a step up in our security duties,” said Ms. Leta.

She added police will ensure to work together with counterparts mainly the Ministry of Health as the leading agency in this current operation to address COVID-19.

She said last week the Ministry of Health has conducted training for RSIPF front liners on infection, prevention and control, and personal protection equipment measures (PPEs).

“The training is to upskill our officers on how best they can look after themselves and colleagues when engaged in COVID-19 operations at the border,” said Ms. Leta.

She then added police will continue to support other agencies in terms of security to make sure the virus will not reach the country’s shores.

By ESTHER NURIA