Officers of the Royal Solomon Island Police Force (RSIPF) at Auki in Malaita Province have arrested and charged a 45-year-old man for the alleged rape of a form six female student, onboard MV Anjenette at the Point Cruz wharf in Honiara on 24 July 2020.

It is alleged the incident occurred on board the vessel while at the Point Cruz wharf prior to departing for Malaita Province on 24 July 2020. The suspect works on the MV Anjeanette.

Supervising Provincial Police Commander Malaita Province Superintendent William Foufaka says, “The matter was reported to police at Auki by the victim and the suspect was arrested at Auki wharf on 1 August 2020.”

PPC Foufaka says, “The suspect was charged for one count of rape contrary to section 136 D (E) of the Penal code and released on strict bail conditions to appear in the Auki Magistrates’ Court on 10 August 2020.”

“RSIPF condemns such action in the strongest term. Police will not tolerate anyone committing such action on our young girls. I appeal to anyone who may have any information on this matter to come forward and assist our investigation,” says PPC Superintendent Foufaka.

