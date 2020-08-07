A 60-year-old grandfather at Paradise village, in North New Georgia, Western Province was arrested and charged for allegedly raping his 16-year-old granddaughter.

Royal Solomon Island Police Force (RSIPF) officers at Noro in Western Province made the arrested on Monday 3 August, a statement from Police Media Unit said.

The incident came to light after the grand-daughter became pregnant, it was revealed.

An initial report said that in the afternoon of a date between 1st January and 31st January 2020, the victim was at her house looking after her small nephew while her mother was out working in the garden.

Deputy Commissioner Ian Vaevaso explained the suspect went into the victim‘s house while she (victim) was looking after her little nephew, carried the child out from the house, and left him (child) with other kids who were playing outside.

“The suspect then went back into the house, held down the victim’s hands, closed the victim’s mouth with both of his hands and pushed her into the room where the victim and her mother used to sleep and allegedly had sex with her.

“The victim reportedly struggled and tried to move out from the suspect but the suspect overpowered her,” said Deputy Commissioner Vaevaso.

Since January until June 2020, the victim did not experience her period, therefore her mother took her to a clinic and it was confirmed that she was pregnant, Vaevaso said.

“The suspect was arrested and charged with rape contrary to Section 136 F (1) Of the Penal Code. He will appear at Noro Magistrates’ Court 21 September 2020,” he said.

Deputy Commissioner Vaevaso highlighted that unfortunately, this is the third rape incident reported this week by RSIPF officers from throughout the country.

“One was reported in Malaita Province and the other one in Central Province.

“A common feature of these three cases reported this week is that the suspect is someone that the girls should look up to including a grandfather, a father, and someone in charge of a boat,” said Vaevaso.

“This is very sad. I want to appeal to our menfolk to respect our young girls and women. Our custom is very big on respect. If any of our men have a problem, then please seek help.

“For our young girls and women, please do not be afraid to come forward and report anyone who commits such an act on you. Report it quickly so police can take quick action,” DC Vaevaso emphasizes.