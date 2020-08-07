Speaking during the occasion, Prime Minister Sogavare took the opportunity to acknowledge the traditional landowners of the land for acknowledging his delegation's attendance.

The prime minister also conveyed his sincere gratitude to the past and present leaders of the Solomon Islands that hails from Makira/Ulawa province.

“Our nation appreciates and thanks you for your contributions and in this regard acknowledges the contributions by former leaders of this province, the late Sir Solomon Sunaone Mamaloni, and former Governor-General Nathaniel Waena and other great leaders past and present,” he said.

Prime Minister Sogavare also acknowledged the people of Makira/Ulawa province for their continuous support in the development of the Solomon Islands.

“ Let me also congratulate our working population, especially our provincial staff, teachers, health officers, police officers, other government officers, and those in the churches and private sector, who have worked tirelessly with dignity and integrity in developing this province and our country as a whole. Your commitment and sacrifice are greatly appreciated,” the prime minister said.

Speaking on the theme, ‘Our unity, Our strength, Our future’, Prime Minister Sogavare said the theme mirrors the country’s 42nd Independence theme, reflecting and appreciating the challenges facing our nation.

“As we all know, some 20 years ago our unity, our strength, and our future was put to the test when this beloved nation of ours was brought to its knees by the civil unrest. Those were indeed dark days. We cannot afford to let that happen again. This Government will do everything in its power to prevent that from ever happening again. There is more that unites than divides us,” he said.

The prime minister highlighted that the security and stability of this nation are of great importance.

The celebrations were also attended by Cabinet Ministers, Members of Parliament, Members of the MUP provincial government, traditional and church leaders, NGOs, and other community groups.

Prime Minister Sogavare and his delegation will return from Kirakira this morning.





