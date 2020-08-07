THE two Bougainvilleans who were arrested and charged for illegally crossing our border in June has been sentenced recently to six months imprisonment.

Deputy Commissioner Ian Vaevaso told reporters yesterday that the two Bougainvilleans are serving their jail term in Gizo Correctional Centre, Western Province.

In light of this sentence, Vaevaso reminded both Bougainvilleans and Solomon Islanders that if they crossed the border police will arrest them and they will face justice just like these two.

“I want to remind our wantoks in Bougainville that if they cross over to this side of the border, the Royal Solomon Islands Police Force (RSIPF) will arrest them and take them to face justice like this case,” Vaevaso said.

“And for our people in the Solomon Islands if you are caught illegally crossing over to Papua New Guinea (PNG) border and assist any Bougainvillean to come across to this side of the border, you will be arrested and will face justice as well,” he added.

The two men from Bougainville illegally entered the country on June 7.

They were among other Bougainvilleans who came across on six dug-out canoes but police were only able to arrest two as the others escaped.

These two were arrested and taken to Gizo where they were quarantined for 14 days.

After 14 days of quarantined, they were taken to Gizo Police Station where they were arrested and charged for one count of the prohibition of entry of non-citizens contrary to clause 4 of the Emergency Powers (Covid-19 (Prohibition of Entry of Non-Citizens) Order 2020 as read with Regulations 8 (1) (2) and (3) of the Emergency Powers (Covid-19) Regulations 2020.

Meanwhile, the three other Solomon islanders who allegedly transported a Bougainvillean across the border on June 30 are not yet charged.



