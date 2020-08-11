PRIME Minister (PM) Manasseh Sogavare has brushed aside rumours going around that form 3 national examinations will be canceled this year in his weekly nationwide address, Monday.

“I would like to make it clear that these rumours are not true.

“Form 3 exams will still be administered this year as well as for forms 5 & 6 examinations.

“It is advisable that school principals, teachers, parents, and students take note of this,” Sogavare affirmed yesterday.

On the other hand, he said the ministry of education together with the National Disaster Operations Centre has begun the process of sending out the Incidental Standard Operating Procedures to all emergency zone schools in Honiara including Selwyn College, Betikama Adventist College, and St Joseph’s Tenaru.

“Schools have been encouraged to also draft and plan their COVID-19 plans to test its effectiveness using their own drills.

“The government through its relevant ministries are also currently working on a national simulation exercise for selected schools in Honiara.

“This will be made known in the coming days,” Sogavare added.

This paper understands that most schools especially in Honiara were really affected by COVID-19 global pandemic but slowly accept the new normal.



By ANDREW FANASIA