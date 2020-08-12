As a direct response to an alleged rape incident onboard one of its vessels, the Anolpha shipping company has terminated the suspect.

The RSIPF Media reported that its officers at Auki in Malaita Province have arrested and charged a 45-year-old man for the alleged rape of a form six female student onboard MV Anjenette at the Point Cruz wharf in Honiara on 24 July 2020.

It is alleged the incident occurred on board the vessel while at the Point Cruz wharf prior to departing for Malaita Province on 24 July 2020. The suspect works on the MV Anjeanette.

General Manager of Anolpha Shipping Company Limited, David Faradatolo confirmed the suspect was one of its employees and has been fired.

“The company takes the incident very seriously and does not condone such action against a passenger, therefore the concerned employee has been terminated.

“He is no longer an employee of the Anolpha shipping company and now a police case.

“Committing such acts against passengers is a serious breach of company policies. The primary care of crews is to take care of passengers and their personal belongings. So when this issue came up, the employee was fired on the spot.

“He is no longer an employee of the Anolpha shipping Company. The matter is now being dealt with by Police,” Faradatolo said.

Supervising Provincial Police Commander Malaita Province Superintendent William Foufaka confirmed that the matter was reported to police at Auki by the victim and the suspect was arrested at Auki wharf on 1 August 2020.

PPC Foufaka said the suspect was charged for one count of rape contrary to section 136 D (E) of the Penal code and released on strict bail conditions to appear in the Auki Magistrates’ Court on 10 August 2020.

Meanwhile, Mr. Faradatolo assured traveling passengers and the general public that the company takes such matters very seriously.

“We will deal with such actions committed by any members of our crews. As a priority we always value our passengers’ safety and properties whilst onboard our ships,” he said.

“Please report to the management any unlawful or suspicious incidences you experienced or witnessed whilst onboard our ships,” Faradatolo said.





