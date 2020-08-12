THE two Honiara City Councilors accused of intimidating Honiara City Clerk Rence Sore at the Councils headquarters in June have denied the allegation, Wednesday.

Vavaya Ward Councilor Billy Abae and Vura Ward’s Reginald Ngati have pleaded not guilty to the intimidation charges against them.

Having noted their not guilty pleas, Principal Magistrate Tearo Beneteti set down August 31 for the pre-trial conference.

The alleged incident happened on June 13 at the Council’s headquarters located next to the Honiara Magistrates’ Court.

The prosecution alleged the duo allegedly intimidated or threatened the Council’s clerk at the office.

Police arrested and charged them after receiving a report of the alleged intimidation.

Private Lawyer Allan Hou is representing both accused while Public Prosecutor Letiara Pellie appears yesterday for the Crown.



By ASSUMPTA BUCHANAN