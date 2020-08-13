THE 2020 Supplementary Appropriation Bill 2020 has passed through its second reading in the parliament after it was tabled by the Minister for Finance and Treasury Harry Kuma, Wednesday.

The 2020 Supplementary Appropriation Bill 2020 has been prepared for the current sitting of Parliament as required under section 102 (3) of the Constitution and section 51 the Public Financial Management Act 2013.

These sections stipulate…“the Minister of Finance, with the prior approval of Cabinet, may seek supplementary appropriations from Parliament (in addition to the Annual Appropriation Act) for expenditures in excess of the sum appropriated for a purpose by an Appropriation Act or a purpose for which no sum has been appropriated, if the Minister is satisfied that an urgent and unforeseen need has arisen and that issues must be authorized from the Consolidated Fund to meet that need…”

Kuma also told the parliament that this Bill, in particular, is keeping with section 58 of the Public Financial Management Act 2013.

The section stipulates that the Minister of Finance may in accordance with section 103 (2) of the Constitution issue a contingency warrant for an urgent and unforeseen need, or for a purpose for which no sum has been so appropriated and which cannot be delayed without detrimental effects to public interest.

“Sir, this Bill is also in keeping with section 60 of the Public Financial Management Act 2013.

“The section stipulates that the Minister of Finance may by warrant under his hand make disbursements of money forming part of the Consolidated Fund or other public funds for the purpose of making advances on behalf of and recoverable from other governments and agencies,” Kuma further stressed.

He explained that the main purpose of this provision is to make donor funding available where it has been agreed too late for the regular budget process.

It is likely the debate on this Bill will happen when parliament resumes on the 20th of August 2020.



By ANDREW FANASIA