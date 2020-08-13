The Malaita Provincial Government has appointed 13 August commencing this year as the annual day of prayer for Malaita.

Malaita Provincial Premier Daniel Suidani launched the Malaita Day of Prayer yesterday at the St Paul Anglican Church in Auki in the presence of church leaders from different denominations.

It was also witnessed by members of the Malaita Provincial Assembly.

Speaking during the launching yesterday Premier Suidani said MARA government sees prayer and relationship with God as paramount.

"Today the MARA government has seen and felt the importance and the central role prayer has in our lives and our relationship with our God.”

Therefore he explained the executive passed a resolution appointing a day of prayer for the province.

"We are witnessing the manifestation of this decision and a day of prayer has been appointed.

"From today and into eternity, Malaita Province has appointed the thirteenth day of August every year to be the day of prayer for the province and people of Malaita," he said.

Premier Suidani said it is proper to seek God's wisdom, guidance, protection, his abundance blessing.

In the program, intercessory prayers were said by different church leaders who attended the program.

Some of the prayers offered yesterday included prayers for the ongoing discussions on the reconciliation and restitution of the 1927 Malaita massacre that took place at Sinaragu East Kwaio.

Not only that, but they also prayed for the provincial leaders, for families and communities, and for the future of Malaita Province.





By WILSON SAENI

In Auki