Deputy Prime Minister Manasseh Maelanga being garlanded upon arrival in Auki on Thursday.

DEPUTY Prime Minister (DPM) Manasseh Maelanga has led a high-level delegation to attend the Malaita Province 2nd Appointed Day celebrations in Auki.

The Deputy Prime Minister and his delegation flew to Auki yesterday evening ahead of the celebrations today, a statement from Prime Minister Press Secretariat said.

The delegation also included Opposition MPs, Matthew Wale Opposition Leader, Peter Kenilorea, and John Maneniaru.

Maelanga is also accompanied by the other Government Ministers and MPs including Provincial Government Rollen Seloso, Minister of Aviation Peter Shanel Agovaka, Minister for Tourism Bartholomew Parapolo, Minister for Justice Makario Tagini, Minister of Planning Rex Ramofafia, Minister for Agriculture Senley Filualea, Education Minister Lanelle Tanangada, Hon. Augustine Auga, Hon. Stanley Sofu, Hon. Titus Fika, and Hon. Jackson Fiulaua.

The delegation touched down to a packed crowd at the Gwaunaru’u airport and was met by Malaita Premier Daniel Suidani and members of his provincial government.

Deputy Prime Minister Maelanga is the guest of honour who will be delivering his keynote address during the celebrations.

Malaitan’s who were at the airport have expressed their gratification to see the DPM led delegation, which involved MPs from both the government and the opposition.

“This is the kind of bi-partisan approach we want to see from our leaders. Thank you to both the Government and Opposition for coming together to celebrate our day here in Auki,” he said.

The Deputy Prime Minister and his delegation will return on Saturday 15th August.

Auki is set to come alive this weekend as sporting and music activities are also planned for the celebration.

Local singing sensation Sharzy and other local musicians have also been invited to perform during the celebrations in Auki this weekend.