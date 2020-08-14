THE Solomon Islands Government will facilitate a public open forum today to allow members of the public to ask direct questions regarding issues surrounding COVID-19.

Press Secretary to Prime Minister Leni Dalavera on Thursday confirmed that the forum will be held at the National Museum Auditorium for two hours.

It will commence from 10:00 am this morning until 12:00 noon.

“It’s an opportunity for members of the public as well as a press to ask questions,” he said.

He said members of the Oversight Committee who always appear on the weekly talkback show are the ones who will get questions during the forum.

Meanwhile, the public at large in Honiara is urged to attend the forum and asked whatever questions relating to COVID-19.



By IAN M.KAUKUI

