IN line with Repatriation Advisory Notice 9 the Chair of COVID-19 Oversight Committee Mr. James Remobatu issued a Cancellation Notice on the Solomon Islands Government repatriation flight IE698 BNE-HIR and IE699 AUCKL-HIR-BNE scheduled for 16th August 2020.

This was advised through the Repatriation Advisory Notice No.8 dated 31 July 2020.

The Government wishes to apologize to all Solomon Islands nationals and other intending travelers for the inconvenience this may have caused.

The Government made the decision after careful consideration of the global pandemic situation and the need for reprioritization of capacity at its borders to be well prepared to minimize the risks against any potential importation of the deadly virus.

The Government will advise all intending travelers into the Solomon Islands of a future date for repatriation flights in the coming weeks.

The COVID-19 Oversight Committee wishes to inform all travelers planning to enter Solomon Islands in the near future on the following requirements:

That the Joint Travel Advisory No.4 issued by the Solomon Islands Government dated 21st March 2020 is currently in force and that all incoming travelers must take heed and comply with.



With reference to the JTA No.4 paragraph 1.1, all non-nationals who wish to enter Solomon Islands MUST apply to the Office of the Prime Minister through the COVID-19 Oversight Committee for exemptions approval. Applications can be forwarded through the Office of the Secretary to Prime Minister or the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and External Trade.



All persons entering Solomon Islands will undergo mandatory quarantine at a Government identified quarantine station for a specified period provided under the Solomon Islands Emergency Powers (COVID-19) Regulations 2020.



All persons entering Solomon Islands from COVID-19 affected countries (but with the regressing rate of new infections and decreasing number of active cases) must provide two negative test results from their country of origin 14 days before travelling to Solomon Islands. All persons who do not provide 2 consecutive negative test results for COVID-19 before entering the country will undergo mandatory 14 days quarantine and surveillance at a Government identified quarantine station and will undergo a required number of qPCR tests for COVID-19 to be determined by the Solomon Islands Government Health Authorities.



All persons entering Solomon Islands from very high risks COVID-19 affected countries with infection rate increasing, consistently serious or wide community transmission report must provide 3 negative test results 21 days prior to travel (day 21, 10 and 2 days before travel). All persons who do not come with 3 consecutive negative qPCR tests will be required to have a 21 days in-country mandatory quarantine period, and be required to undertake a number of qPCR tests for COVID-19 to be determined by the Solomon Islands Government Health Authorities.



It is a prerequisite for all incoming travelers to MUST complete a Pre-Departure Form and return to the Solomon Islands Government Health Authorities at least 5 clear days before travelling into Solomon Islands. All completed pre-departure forms can be forwarded through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and External Trade or any Solomon Islands Missions Overseas nearest to your location.



Solomon Islands nationals MUST comply with Australian Federal and State Immigration and Health protocols and requirements when connecting through Brisbane International Airport.



All foreign nationals are required to meet their own quarantine costs at Government quarantine stations upon entry into Solomon Islands.

All persons travelling or intending to travel to Solomon Islands are strongly encouraged to familiarise themselves with these travel requirements.

By ANDREW FANASIA