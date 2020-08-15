THE Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) has completed the review of the case file of the Chief of Staff in the Prime Minister’s Office regarding the alleged breach of the electoral act.

The file is, however, yet to be returned to police as Robson Djokovic has applied to the High Court for determination of his citizenship.

If the High Court ruled that Djokovic is a citizen, it will affect the alleged breach of the electoral act case as to whether the case will proceed further or not.

Deputy Police Commissioner Ian Vaevaso had told reporters on Thursday that as a result of the civil case; the alleged breach act case against Djokovic has been put aside awaiting the outcome of the civil case.

“It will go before High court so in that case, this case will stay until the outcome of the civil case,” Vaevaso said.

Police are investigating Djokovic’s citizenship and his registration to vote in last year’s National General Election following complaints from the opposition.

Djokovic’s father is an Australian and his mother from Choiseul Province in the Solomon Islands.

It was alleged that he owns and travels using an Australian passport.

It was also alleged that he has been issued a two-year exemption visa since 2013 to work and live here.

His current exemption visa was said to be issued in April and will expire in May 2021.



By ASSUMPTA BUCHANAN

