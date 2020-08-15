SECRETARY to Prime Minister (SPM) Dr. Jimmie Rodgers is calling on Solomon Islands Churches Association (SICA), not to politicized efforts taken by the government.

Dr. Rodgers made the statement during a public open forum yesterday at the National Museum Auditorium.

The SPM said that the government respects the churches and their contributions to nation-building.

He further said that the Government is committed to supporting all church programs and has a special reverence for SICA’s contributions in the country.

Dr. Rodgers said that he decided to bring up the matter because SICA has chosen to politicized efforts taken by the national government to safeguard the citizens of the country.

“SICA should keep away from politics and instead concentrate on the spiritual well-being of Solomon Islanders,” Dr. Rodgers said.

It is understood that SICA had recently criticized the Sogavare-led government’s plans to repatriate Solomon Island nationals as well as to bring in PRC officials to kick start the 2023 Pacific Games infrastructure developments in Honiara.

It is further understood that a lot of Solomon Islanders have joined SICA in condemning the government’s decision to send a flight to China, citing that this is where the virus was first detected.



By ESTHER NURIA

