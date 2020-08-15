DEPUTY Prime Minister Manasseh Maelanga has encouraged Malaitan’s to celebrate the province’s second appointed day with remembrance and pride.

Speaking during the second appointed day celebrations in Auki, Malaita province today, the deputy Prime Minister said Malaitan’s must stand tall and take time to reflect and congratulate themselves for their contributions to the country.

“We should take pride and take time to congratulate ourselves for the challenges we overcome, and the achievements we have attained. This is a day where we can re-energize our efforts and strive for the common good for the province and its people. This is the day we should thank our people and recognize the contributions they dedicated to the province over the years. This is the day we should stand tall and be proud that we have continued to contribute to nation-building and the welfare of our country and her people,” the deputy Prime Minister said.

Mr. Maelanga said Malaita province have journeyed for the past 37 years and continued to face ongoing challenges in recent decades.

He said despite the smooth encounters and difficult confrontations along the way, Malaitan’s continue to remain vigilant and heedful through its socio-economic pursuits.

The theme for this year’s celebrations is “Resilience in the face of Adversity”.

The deputy Prime Minister said resilience encompasses qualities including toughness, strength, ability to stand firm in the face of destitution. He said it also involves the capacity to recover and be able to face difficulties and challenges.

“I believe this theme truly inspires what Malaitan’s and Solomon Islanders stand for. Our biggest challenge now is to ensure that we utilize this resilient stance for the betterment and development of Malaita province and Solomon Islands as a whole,” he said.

The deputy Prime Minister said one way of ensuring there is development through resilience is through collaboration and supporting one another in the pursuit of our common goals and aspirations.

“Yes, we can have differences, but such differences are no match for the common challenges and aspirations we share as one people, one nation, one Solomon Islands,” he said.

Meanwhile, the deputy Prime Minister has also acknowledged all Malaita leaders, both past and present that have contributed immensely towards the development of Solomon Islands.

“I must also pay tribute to leaders both past and present for their contributions whether in religious, traditional, or the political development of Malaita province and our beloved nation. I acknowledge with humility, the roles they have played and do hereby pay tribute and homage to them. Thank you for your great leadership,” he said.





