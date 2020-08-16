Leader of Opposition Mathew Wale speaking during the Malaita second appointed day in Auki.

Leader of the Official Opposition Group Mathew Wale had congratulated Malaita Province under the Suidani-led MARA government for their achievements so far.

Speaking during the Malaita Provincial 37th second appointed day celebrations in Auki, the Auki Langalanga MP said Malaita Province, under MARA government, is doing well and deserves congratulation and recognition.

He pointed out that under the previous Malaita Provincial Executives; financial miss-management had forced the province to pay its workers in kind such as sacks of rice.

He further added that previous provincial governments were also known to have involved in illegal borrowings.

He said the leadership that the MARA government has shown during its short period in office is so far encouraging.

It is something that the people of Malaita should be proud of for a change.

The Opposition Leader also said that he has learnt with admiration that the MARA government now pays its workers on time and is keeping its distance from illegal borrowing since taking office.

Mr. Wale congratulated MARA under the leadership of Premier Suidani, his Deputy Sifoni, and PS Fa'abasua for a work well done.

He further urges the provincial executive to keep on the good work with the view of developing the province.



By WILSON SAENI in Auki

