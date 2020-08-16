Secretary to Prime Minister yesterday stated repatriation flights are temporarily suspended to give time for the Oversight Committee to review, assess and improve on future repatriation flights.

Dr. Rodgers highlighted this during the public open forum at the National Museum Auditorium on Friday.

He said that during a meeting early this week, Caucus had advised the Oversight Committee to temporarily suspend all repatriation flight arrangements.

“The reason for the temporary suspension was for the Oversight Committee to assess the country’s capabilities as well as to address and improve on matters that transpired during the previous repatriation flights. There are some areas that we need to improve on, and we must attend to them before the next repatriation flights can be permitted to proceed,” Dr. Rodgers said.

“Not only that our front-line health workers and camp staff need time to rest, humans we are, they had given off all they’ve got the day in and day out and hence need some time with their families,” he said.

He said that this would give them time to review, assess, and improve the future repatriation flights.

Dr. Roger also said that this would also give them time to look at ways to better handle repatriation flights from high-risk countries especially the Philippines and China.

He further said that the government is duty-bound to repatriate our students in the Philippines as well as China.



By ESTHER NURIA

