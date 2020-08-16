Deputy Prime Minister (DPM) Manasseh Maelanga had announced during the 37th Malaita Second Appointed Day that the impounded Malaita PPEs donated by Taiwan would be released to the Province.

Mr. Maelanga made the assurance in response to Premier Suidani’s appeal for the government to release the consignment to help the province’s preparations for the potential entry of the COVID-19 pandemic into the country.

Premier Suidani said that the presence of the virus in the neighbouring Bouganville is a course for concern for his government.

To the amusement of the gathering Malaita crowd, the DPM announced during his speech that the PPEs will certainly be released to the Malaita Provincial Government.

"Premier and people of Malaita, I want to assure you that your PPEs will be released soon," DPM Maelanga said.

Following the DPM’s announcement, the Premiers Advisory Research Unit (PARU) confirmed to this paper an hour later that Customs have prepared the PPE consignment for collection.

This is welcoming news to the Malaita Provincial Government and the Malaita public because the PPE issue case is before the courts for determination.

The Malaita public cheered upon hearing that the national government is finally ready to release the COVID-19 equipment.

Malaita Province applied for the COVID-19 equipment under a Taiwan humanitarian support.

Malaita province received the first 5000 masks which came under the same arrangement earlier.

The first 5000 masks were already handed over to the Director of Malaita Provincial Health, Dr. Henry Kako.

Upon receiving the confiscated COVID-19 equipment, Malaita Provincial Government will hand them over to its Provincial Health Authority.



