THREE repatriation flights to bring home students studying in the Philippines are all set for next month.

That's according to Deputy Secretary of the Ministry of Education and Human Resource Development (MEHRD) James Bosamata.

Speaking at the weekly talk-back show on Sunday Bosamata said the dates for those repatriation flights include the 15th of September, 18th of September and the last flights would be on the 22nd of October 2020.

Bosamata said the approved dates were agreed to on Friday by the Oversight Committee.

He said the government through the Ministry of Education and other line ministries will continue to prepare ahead for those repatriation flights.

“I want to assure that MEHRD together with other line ministries such as the Ministry of Health and Medical Services (MHMS) and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and External Trade (MFAET) will continue to prepare ahead to those repatriation flights,” he said.

Bosamata said one of the important aspects of the preparation is to ensure those students have to be tested whilst in the Philippines and their results must be negative before they can board the flights.

“Now we already gathered important information as to where the students’ locations now in the Philippines because we need to know they are tested before they board the flights,” he added.



By IAN M.KAUKUI

