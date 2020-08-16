Govt MPs and members of the Opposition presenting an item at Friday's Malaita Day celebrations.

Members of Parliament (MP) from both the government and Opposition side unite to celebrate the Malaita second appointed day in Auki, Malaita Province on Friday.

The Deputy Prime Minister Manasseh Maelanga led a strong government delegation of about 12 MPs to attend the event.

They included eight ministers and four backbenchers.

The government delegation made up of the following; Deputy Prime Minister Manasseh Maelanga, Minister of Provincial Government Rollen Seloso, Minister of Aviation Peter Shanel Agovaka, Minister for Tourism Bartholomew Parapolo, Minister for Justice Makario Tagini, Minister of Planning Rex Ramofafia, Minister for Agriculture Senley Filualea, Education Minister Lanelle Tanangada, MP for Lau Mbaelelea Augustine Auga, MP for East Kwaio Stanley Sofu, MP for West Kwaio Titus Fika and MP for Central Kwara'ae Jackson Fiulaua.

Opposition MPs who are also part of the visiting MPs included Mathew Wale, West Are'Are MP John Maneniaru and East Are'Are MP Peter Kenilorea Jnr.

The delegation upon their arrival at the APS field on Friday to join the event shook hands as they waited to be led to the stage.

In the course of the program, the Opposition Leader Mr.Wale requested the MPs to sing a song together led by Minister Seleso to celebrate the day.

All the MPs and ministers together with the Premier of Malaita sang a song together. The crowd also joined them singing.

The moment was one of the highlights of the event as the public witnessed for the first time the MPs humbled themselves to sing an unplanned item to mark the day.

Members of the crowd hailed the leaders for standing together by putting their political difference aside to celebrate and sing.

The Malaita public has heaped praise the leaders for the gesture of unity shown during the day.

Hundreds turned up to witness the colourful event.





By WILSON SAENI

In Auki