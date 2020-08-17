Malaita is a big brother in the family called ‘Solomon Islands,’ says Opposition Leader Mathew Wale.

He was speaking at the Malaita 37 second appointed day in Auki last week Friday when he made the remarks.

Mr.Wale said as a big brother in the Solomon Islands family, Malaita Province must show to the nation a mature leadership that comes with responsibility.

He said it is important that such matured leadership is ethical, principled, and committed to the rule of law and to due process.

The Opposition Leader who is a Malaitans himself encouraged Malaitans not to let anger and aggressiveness get the better of them, but to hear the other side of the story and allow law to take its course when needed.

He said politics is an art of compromise, however, he said law and ethics should not be compromised for that matter.

Mr.Wale was one of the three guests who presented a speech during the celebrations in Auki on Friday.

Hundreds came out to witness the colourful event in Auki.

A high-level delegation led by Deputy Prime Minister Manasseh Maelanga graced the celebration.





By WILSON SAENI

In Auki