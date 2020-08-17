A SOLOMON Airlines yesterday operated a charter service into Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea (PNG) loaded with day-old chicks.

Robert Iroga from SBM Online quoted Airlines Acting Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Bill Tyson that the service was on charter to airlift day old chicken from New Zealand to PNG.

The clarification came after a photo of the aircraft arriving in Port Moresby was uploaded via the social media.

Many locals immediately expressed their disapproval over the flight given the rising number of COVID-19 cases in Papua New Guinea (PNG).

Many have asked for reasons why the aircraft was in PNG.

Mr. Tyson to further clarify the trip told SBM Online that the aircraft was flown from Brisbane, Australia to New Zealand to pick up day-old chicks before flying them to Port Moresby.

Mr. Tyson assured the public that the aircraft after arriving back in Brisbane yesterday afternoon will undergo thorough disinfection.

The airbus is currently based in Brisbane and only flies as requested by the government.