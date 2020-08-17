MALAITANS living in Honiara celebrated in style yesterday at the National Museum to commemorate Malaita Province 37th Second Appointed Day.

The one-day event started with a parade from Honiara City Council (HCC) area to the National Museum where the day’s activities unfolded.

Malaita Province Premier Daniel Suidani who was the guest at the occasion also marched in the parade.

Chairperson of the organising committee Redley Raramo said his committee was pleased to have Mr. Suidani part of the celebration.

Mr. Raramo said the highlight of the event is the “fatherly advice” from the provincial premier to his people in Honiara.

In his speech, Mr. Suidani appealed to all Malaitans to know their roots, where they come from and to cultivate their soil for the benefit of their families and people.

Also present during the celebration is Honiara City Mayor Wilson Mamae.

Mr. Mamae used the opportunity to call on all Malaitans in Honiara as well as other ethnic groups in Honiara to behave and respect the city laws.

The formal ceremony yesterday concluded with entertainment from Malaita groups living in Honiara.

According to the organising committee, an invitation to yesterday’s celebration also went out to the Deputy Prime Minister Manasseh Maelanga, Minister of Provincial Government and Institutional Strengthening Rollen Seleso, and all Members of Parliament (MP) from Malaita Province.

Unfortunately, none of them attended the celebration yesterday.

This paper was informed that all government Members of Parliament (MP) who were invited are busy with government business and could not attend the celebration.



By IAN M.KAUKUI

