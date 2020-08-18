SOLOMON Islands need a clear vision and sound economic strategy to create opportunities and jobs in the country.

This sentiment was echoed by the Leader of the Opposition Mathew Wale during his remarks on Friday to celebrate Malaita’s Second Appointed Day celebrations in Auki, Malaita Province.

“More than four decades on, the country still lacks a clear economic strategy to create opportunities and jobs and this must be prioritized to address the level of inequality in the country,” he said.

Mr. Wale said that it is the role and responsibility of both national and provincial leaders to come up with clear economic strategies for the creation of opportunities and jobs for the country’s ever-growing population.

The opposition leader said it is sad to see young school dropouts and even university graduates have no real hope of finding a job in the country.

"It is not good for any country to be in such a situation and yet, this is the reality in the Solomon Islands.

"The challenge is for both national and provincial leaders to address this structural issue," the opposition leader said.





By WILSON SAENI

In Auki